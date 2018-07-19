“Ve lo avevo detto: l’Unione Europea ha appena imposto una multa da cinque miliardi di dollari a una delle nostre più grandi società”. Così, su Twitter, il presidente statunitense Donald Trump difende Google, multata dalla Commissione Europea per 4,34 mld di euro per aver violato le regole Antitrust dell’Ue, legando la vicenda ai suoi attacchi alla politica commerciale della Ue nei confronti degli Stati Uniti. “Si sono approfittati veramente degli Stati Uniti, ma non ancora per molto”, ha aggiunto Trump nel tweet, riferendosi agli europei. In una recente intervista, il presidente americano era arrivato a dire che l’Unione Europea è “un avversario” degli Usa.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.