“Ve lo avevo detto: l’Unione Europea ha appena imposto una multa da cinque miliardi di dollari a una delle nostre più grandi società”. Così, su Twitter, il presidente statunitense Donald Trump difende Google, multata dalla Commissione Europea per 4,34 mld di euro per aver violato le regole Antitrust dell’Ue, legando la vicenda ai suoi attacchi alla politica commerciale della Ue nei confronti degli Stati Uniti. “Si sono approfittati veramente degli Stati Uniti, ma non ancora per molto”, ha aggiunto Trump nel tweet, riferendosi agli europei. In una recente intervista, il presidente americano era arrivato a dire che l’Unione Europea è “un avversario” degli Usa.  

