Altro che ‘Spaccone’, a 14 anni è un fenomeno del biliardo  

Lui si chiama Jaden Dupree e a soli 14 anni è già un mago della stecca. A mettergli il biliardo in casa è stato il padre ma lui, con la pratica e la fantasia che solo i ragazzini possono avere, ha fatto il resto e in poco tempo è diventato straordinariamente abile. I suoi video prima postati su Instagram e Facebook, poi sul canale YouTube ‘Dupree Trickshots’ dove si presenta come un “14enne istruttore di biliardo” hanno già raggiunto milioni di visualizzazioni. E ora gli sponsor se lo litigano
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.