Altro che ‘Spaccone’, a 14 anni è un fenomeno del biliardo  

Lui si chiama Jaden Dupree e a soli 14 anni è già un mago della stecca. A mettergli il biliardo in casa è stato il padre ma lui, con la pratica e la fantasia che solo i ragazzini possono avere, ha fatto il resto e in poco tempo è diventato straordinariamente abile. I suoi video prima postati su Instagram e Facebook, poi sul canale YouTube ‘Dupree Trickshots’ dove si presenta come un “14enne istruttore di biliardo” hanno già raggiunto milioni di visualizzazioni. E ora gli sponsor se lo litigano 

