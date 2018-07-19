La tuta per volare è realtà  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


La tuta per volare come Iron Man, chiamata “Dedalus” e inventata dal giovane Richard Browning è in vendita. Tutto vero. A testimoniarlo il video postato su Facebook, dai grandi magazzini londinesi del lusso Selfridges che hanno appunto messo in vendita la strana tuta “Dedalus” con tanto di dimostrazione del volo di fronte al negozio. Quanto costa? Ben 340mila sterline, circa 381mila euro. E’ dotata di sei micro turbine mentre i jet collocati su schiena e braccia riescono a sfidare la gravità fino a far sollevare dal suolo chi la indossa. Può arrivare a 51.53 km orari e salire fino a 3,7 chilometri da terra. (Video Facebook – Selfridges) 

