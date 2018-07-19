Balena di 10 metri spiaggiata in Cile, salvata da volontari e militari  

Salvata dalla morte. Una vera e propria lotta contro il tempo da parte dell’esercito cileno e di tanti volontari per far riprendere il largo a una balena lunga 9,5 metri, spiaggiata in Cile, sulle coste dell’isola Chiloé. Nel video postato dalle forze armate cilene le fasi salienti della difficile operazione che si è conclusa con un applauso liberatorio. Peraltro il cetaceo aveva diverse ferite superficiali. Tutto però è andato per il meglio. (Video courtesy Armada de Chile)
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.