Balena di 10 metri spiaggiata in Cile, salvata da volontari e militari  

Salvata dalla morte. Una vera e propria lotta contro il tempo da parte dell’esercito cileno e di tanti volontari per far riprendere il largo a una balena lunga 9,5 metri, spiaggiata in Cile, sulle coste dell’isola Chiloé. Nel video postato dalle forze armate cilene le fasi salienti della difficile operazione che si è conclusa con un applauso liberatorio. Peraltro il cetaceo aveva diverse ferite superficiali. Tutto però è andato per il meglio. (Video courtesy Armada de Chile) 

