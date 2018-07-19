EU executive ‘shares Italy’s sense of urgency’ on migration  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

The European Commission said Thursday it shares Italy’s sense of urgency over Mediterranean boat migrants and will be monitoring the implementation of measures agreed last month by European Union leaders to stem the influx and ease the pressure on arrival states.

“In general we share the feeling of urgency that is felt by Italy and we are really determined to follow up and monitor all of the conclusions of the European Council summit,” Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud told reporters in Brussels.

Bertaud confirmed that EU Commission had received letters from Italian premier Giuseppe Conte addressed to its president Jean-Claude Juncker and to EU Council president Donald Tusk “referring to follow-up to the conclusions of the European Council summit”.

“We will be responded to the letters soon,” Bertaud said, noting that the EU Commission’s director-general for interior affairs was in Rome this earlier this week to “follow matters up with the Italian authorities”.

At their 28-29 June summit in Brussels, EU leaders controversially agreed to set up secure centres for migrants in the bloc, to tighten its borders, create ‘disembarkation platforms’ outside the bloc and to redistribute refugees among member states.

