Salvini urges Egypt to ‘shed full light’ on Regeni murder  

During a visit to Cairo on Wednesday, hardline interior minister Matteo Salvini renewed Italy’s appeal to Egypt to solve the brutal 2016 killing of Italian researcher Giulio Regeni.

Salvini made the demand during “long and cordial” talks with Egypt’s president Abdul Fattah al-Sisi on joint initiatives to boost security, fight illegal immigration and terrorism, the interior ministry said in a statement.

Salvini “renewed Italy’s request to shed full light on the murder of Italian doctoral student Giulio Regeni,” the ministry stated.

Regeni, 28, was abducted in Cairo on 25 January 2016 and tortured to death. His mutilated body was found in a ditch on the outskirts of Cairo nine days later.

The case led to a 15-month diplomatic rift between Egypt and Italy.

Regeni had been doing postgraduate research into Egyptian trade unions before his death and there was widespread suspicion among western diplomats and in the Italian press that Egypt’s security forces were behind his slaying.

The Egyptian government denies any state involvement in Regeni’s murder and has vowed to bring his killers to justice.

