Joss Stone e la fan Aba, duetto da sogno  

Duetto memorabile sul palco del castello Scaligero di Villafranca a Verona in occasione dell’unica data italiana del Total World Tour della star britannica. Durante il concerto la Stone ha infatti invitato una fan a salire sul palco ma a salire è stata, a sorpresa, la cantante Aba artista padovana nota per la sua voce particolare, interprete di blues, soul, jazz e gospel. “Non riesco ancora a realizzare quanto successo su quel palco – dice Aba – poter cantare con la rappresentazione di quello che vorrei realizzare nella vita, una professionista incredibile, una persona splendida”
