Due alpinisti morti sul Cervino  

Due alpinisti sono morti precipitando lungo la parete Sud del Cervino. L’incidente è avvenuto alle ore 12:00, a quota 4.400 metri. I due alpinisti, in cordata, procedevano in discesa sulla Scala Jordan. Un testimone li ha visti cadere ed ha chiamato il Soccorso Alpino Valdostano. Un primo sorvolo ha confermato la presenza di due corpi, 1300 metri più in basso. Il medico dell’equipaggio ha constatato il decesso di entrambi. Il SAGF si occuperà della dinamica dell’evento e delle operazioni di riconoscimento e di Polizia Giudiziaria. I corpi sono stati portati a Cervinia.
