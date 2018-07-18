Due alpinisti morti sul Cervino  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Due alpinisti sono morti precipitando lungo la parete Sud del Cervino. L’incidente è avvenuto alle ore 12:00, a quota 4.400 metri. I due alpinisti, in cordata, procedevano in discesa sulla Scala Jordan. Un testimone li ha visti cadere ed ha chiamato il Soccorso Alpino Valdostano. Un primo sorvolo ha confermato la presenza di due corpi, 1300 metri più in basso. Il medico dell’equipaggio ha constatato il decesso di entrambi. Il SAGF si occuperà della dinamica dell’evento e delle operazioni di riconoscimento e di Polizia Giudiziaria. I corpi sono stati portati a Cervinia. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.