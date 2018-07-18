ll ‘Limes danubiano’ in mostra ai Mercati di Traiano  

Il ‘Limes danubiano’ linea di confine dell’Impero Romano, luogo di incontro e di scambio tra due civiltà. Ora è oggetto di un’affascinante mostra ai Mercati di Traiano di Roma, con l’obiettivo del progetto congiunto transfrontaliero proposto per la candidatura a sito del Patrimonio Mondiale dell’UNESCO.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.