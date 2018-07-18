ll ‘Limes danubiano’ in mostra ai Mercati di Traiano  

Il ‘Limes danubiano’ linea di confine dell’Impero Romano, luogo di incontro e di scambio tra due civiltà. Ora è oggetto di un’affascinante mostra ai Mercati di Traiano di Roma, con l’obiettivo del progetto congiunto transfrontaliero proposto per la candidatura a sito del Patrimonio Mondiale dell’UNESCO. 

