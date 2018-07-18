Mandela, 100 anni di un simbolo  

Il 18 luglio del 1918 nasceva il leader anti Apartheid. Avvocato, attivista politico dell’African National Congress venne arrestato nel 1963 e condannato all’ergastolo. Nel 1985 rifiutò la scarcerazione offertagli dal presidente Botha in cambio della rinuncia alla lotta. Nonostante i 27 anni passati in carcere Madiba non ha mai smesso di lottare contro la segregazione raziale e ha vinto diventando il primo presidente nero del suo Sudafrica dal 1994 al 1999. È morto il 5 dicembre del 2013 ma il suo mito resta vivo 

