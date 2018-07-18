Nuova multa record per Google  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Ha abusato della sua posizione dominante nel sistema operativo Android per i telefoni cellulari. Per questo motivo la Commissione europea infliggerà a Google una multa record da 4,3 miliardi di euro, si legge sul ‘Financial Times’.  

