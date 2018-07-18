Vigilanza Rai, Barachini presidente  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Alberto Barachini, di Forza Italia, è stato eletto presidente della Vigilanza Rai. Barachini è passato alla terza votazione con 22 voti. Si scioglie così il primo nodo per il governo, primo banco di prova per la tenuta degli equilibri interni alla maggioranza gialloverde e del suo rapporto con le opposizioni.  

