Migranti, scambio di accuse  

“Quanto tempo dovremo lottare contro assassini arruolati dal governo italiano per uccidere?”. Accuse pesantissime contro la Guardia Costiera libica e il governo italiano, che replica parlando di “bugie”. A lanciarle è Open Arms, l’ong che ieri ha denunciato in alcuni tweet firmati dal suo fondatore Oscar Camps l’affondamento per mano dei libici di una imbarcazione con ancora a bordo due donne e un bambino ‘colpevoli’ di non voler salire a bordo delle motovedette come gli altri occupanti, 158 in tutto. Affermazioni che hanno scatenato l’ira del Viminale, che ha bollato i tweet di Camp come “fake news” e ha promesso una nuova versione dei fatti che smentirebbe la ong.Solo “bugie e insulti” per il ministro Matteo Salvini, che “confermano che siamo nel giusto”. “Io – promette il vicepremier leghista – tengo duro”.
