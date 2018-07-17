Uomo si barrica in casa con un fucile  

Un uomo di 40 anni si è barricato in casa in via Bovio a Palo del Colle, in provincia di Bari, armato di fucile. Con lui ci sarebbe la zia. Sul posto sono accorsi carabinieri, polizia locale e personale del 118, oltre a un negoziatore delle forze dell’ordine. 

