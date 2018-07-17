Parliament to quiz INPS president Tito Boeri  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Italy’s national pensions and social security agency INPS chief Tito Boeri will on Thursday address lawmakers on the populist government’s ‘Dignity Decree’ against temporary employment which he has said will lead to the loss of 8,000 jobs a year in the coming decade.

The government has disputed Boeri’s prediction and economy minister Giovanni Tria said the forecast was “without a scientific basis”, prompting Boeri to accuse the government of “economic denial”.

Welfare and industry minister and deputy premier Luigi Di Maio said on Monday the INPS issue still needed to be clarified.

“We can’t sack Boeri now but when his term expires we’ll remember that he’s an INPS president who is not in line with the ideas of the government,” Di Maio said.

Earlier this month Boeri sparked the ire of Italy’s anti-migrant interior minster and co-deputy premier Matteo Salvini after he said the country needs a steady inflow of immigrants to fund Italians’ pensions.

