Dopo La Gumina, parte Coronado. Zamparini smantella…

Il Palermo ha ceduto allo Sharjah Igor Coronado. L’attaccante brasiliano si trasferisce al club emiratino a titolo definitivo. Lo rende noto il club rosanero. Dopo la Gumina, ceduto all’Empoli, è la volta di Coronado, l’altro “gioiello” rosanero. Le due cessioni avvengono all’indomani del ritorno di Tedino, nelle ore in cui il Palermo potrebbe essere ripescato in serie A grazie ai guai che Parma e Chievo hanno con la giustizia sportiva. La sensazione è che il Palermo si trovi nel limbo, fra l’ansia di cessione del patron Zamparini, e un ritorno nella massima serie.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.