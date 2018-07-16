Dopo La Gumina, parte Coronado. Zamparini smantella…

Il Palermo ha ceduto allo Sharjah Igor Coronado. L’attaccante brasiliano si trasferisce al club emiratino a titolo definitivo. Lo rende noto il club rosanero. Dopo la Gumina, ceduto all’Empoli, è la volta di Coronado, l’altro “gioiello” rosanero. Le due cessioni avvengono all’indomani del ritorno di Tedino, nelle ore in cui il Palermo potrebbe essere ripescato in serie A grazie ai guai che Parma e Chievo hanno con la giustizia sportiva. La sensazione è che il Palermo si trovi nel limbo, fra l’ansia di cessione del patron Zamparini, e un ritorno nella massima serie.

