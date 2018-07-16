‘The end? L’inferno fuori’, nelle sale il film di Misischia  

Diretto da Daniele Misischia e interpretato da Alessandro Roja, uscirà nelle sale il 14 agosto, distribuito da 01 Distribution, ‘The end? L’inferno fuori’, prodotto dalla Mompracem con Rai Cinema. Vero e proprio ‘zombie movie’ ambientata in una Roma in preda ad un virus letale, la pellicola è stata presentata alla Festa del Cinema di Roma e prima ancora al FrightFest di Londra.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.