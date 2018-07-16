‘The end? L’inferno fuori’, nelle sale il film di Misischia  

Diretto da Daniele Misischia e interpretato da Alessandro Roja, uscirà nelle sale il 14 agosto, distribuito da 01 Distribution, ‘The end? L’inferno fuori’, prodotto dalla Mompracem con Rai Cinema. Vero e proprio ‘zombie movie’ ambientata in una Roma in preda ad un virus letale, la pellicola è stata presentata alla Festa del Cinema di Roma e prima ancora al FrightFest di Londra. 

