Moavero Milanesi accompanies Mattarella on state visit to Georgia  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Italy’s foreign minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi is accompanying president Sergio Mattarella on a visit to the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, on Monday and Tuesday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Moavero Milanesi was due to meet his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani on the sidelines of the visit, the statement added.

Mattarella was slated on Monday to meet Georgia’s president Giorgi Margvelashvili and on Tuesday its premier Mamuka Bakhtadze, parliament speaker Irakli Kobakhidze and the spiritual leader of Georgia’s Orthodox Christians, Patriarch Ilia II.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.