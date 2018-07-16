Mutui, tassi al minimo storico  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

A giugno nuovo minimo storico per il tasso medio sulle nuove operazioni per acquisto di abitazioni, che è risultato pari a 1,80% (1,83% a maggio 2018, 5,72% a fine 2007). Sul totale delle nuove erogazioni di mutui circa i due terzi sono mutui a tasso fisso. Lo rileva l’Abi nel suo bollettino mensile. Sulla base degli ultimi dati ufficiali, relativi a maggio, si conferma anche la crescita del mercato dei mutui. L’ammontare totale di quelli in essere delle famiglie registra una variazione positiva di +2,3% rispetto a maggio 2017, periodo in cui già si manifestavano segnali di miglioramento. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.