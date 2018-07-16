Mutui, tassi al minimo storico  

A giugno nuovo minimo storico per il tasso medio sulle nuove operazioni per acquisto di abitazioni, che è risultato pari a 1,80% (1,83% a maggio 2018, 5,72% a fine 2007). Sul totale delle nuove erogazioni di mutui circa i due terzi sono mutui a tasso fisso. Lo rileva l’Abi nel suo bollettino mensile. Sulla base degli ultimi dati ufficiali, relativi a maggio, si conferma anche la crescita del mercato dei mutui. L’ammontare totale di quelli in essere delle famiglie registra una variazione positiva di +2,3% rispetto a maggio 2017, periodo in cui già si manifestavano segnali di miglioramento.
