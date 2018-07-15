Trovata in un lago di sangue, confessa il killer  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Svolta nelle indagini sull’omicidio della 52enne, trovata morta nella sua casa a Pesaro.  

Un marocchino, sospettato e ascoltato nella notte dalla polizia, ha confessato il delitto. La donna era stata trovata in un lago di sangue dal figlio.

 

