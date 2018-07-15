Avola, western con pistola, denunciato il complice dalla polizia

E’ considerato complice nel ferimento  di un uomo, a colpi di arma da fuoco, avvenuto l’11 luglio scorso. Un  21enne è stato individuato e denunciato dagli agenti del commissariato di Avola (Siracusa) al termine di indagini di polizia giudiziaria. Il  21enne, residente ad Avola, era già conosciuto alle forze di polizia.        (Sci/AdnKronos)

