Djokovic piega Nadal e vola in finale a Wimbledon  

Novak Djokovic raggiunge Kevin Anderson in finale a Wimbledon. Il tennista serbo supera 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (11-9), 3-6, 10-8 il numero 1 del mondo Rafa Nadal raggiungendo così per la quinta volta in carriera la finale sui campi in erba dell’All England Club. Il match, durato 5 ore e 16 minuti di gioco, era stato interrotto ieri con Djokovic avanti 2 set a 1.
