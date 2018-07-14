“Sara è annegata in piscina”  

E’ morta molto verosimilmente per annegamento Sara Francesca Basso, la ragazzina di 13 anni che mercoledì scorso è rimasta sott’acqua risucchiata da un bocchettone di aspirazione nella piscina di un hotel a Sperlonga (Latina). E’ quanto emerge dai primi risultati dell’autopsia, effettuata all’istituto di medicina legale del policlinico Tor Vergata di Roma. L’esame ha escluso, infatti, l’ipotesi di un malore improvviso, mentre il quadro è compatibile con la morte per annegamento.
