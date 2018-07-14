Fiamme su Palermo, Poggio Ridente e San Martino, Canadair in azione

Un vasto incendio ha interessato le zone collinari della citta’, in particolare Poggio Ridente e San Martino, con i Canadair che sono entrati in azione dalle prime ore della mattinata per domare le fiamme. Sul posto anche le squadre dei Vigili del fuoco intervenute via terra per spegnere i focolai che hanno distrutto alcuni ettari di sterpaglie e macchia mediterranea. La situazione e’ ora tornata alla normalita’, in una giornata che, secondo le previsioni meteo, si annuncia “bollente” per ondate di calore con livello 2, in una scala da 0 a 3. Prevista una temperatura percepita di 36 gradi. (ITALPRESS).
