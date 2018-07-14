Fiamme su Palermo, Poggio Ridente e San Martino, Canadair in azione

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Un vasto incendio ha interessato le zone collinari della citta’, in particolare Poggio Ridente e San Martino, con i Canadair che sono entrati in azione dalle prime ore della mattinata per domare le fiamme. Sul posto anche le squadre dei Vigili del fuoco intervenute via terra per spegnere i focolai che hanno distrutto alcuni ettari di sterpaglie e macchia mediterranea. La situazione e’ ora tornata alla normalita’, in una giornata che, secondo le previsioni meteo, si annuncia “bollente” per ondate di calore con livello 2, in una scala da 0 a 3. Prevista una temperatura percepita di 36 gradi. (ITALPRESS).

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.