Trema la terra in Calabria, scossa 4.4 al largo di Tropea  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Una scossa di terremoto di magnitudo 4.4 è stata registrata dall’Ingv al largo di Tropea e della costa della provincia di Vibo Valentia. La scossa, delle ore 4.50, è avvenuta a una profondità di 57 km. I comuni più vicini all’epicentro sono stati: Tropea, Ricadi, Drapia e Parghelia, tutti nel vibonese.  

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.