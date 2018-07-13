Tour de France, Groenewegen vince settima tappa  

L’olandese Dylan Groenewegen si è imposto allo sprint nella 7a tappa del Tour de France, da Fougeres a Chartres di 231 chilometri. Il corridore olandese sul traguardo ha preceduto il colombiano Fernando Gaviria (Quick Step Floors), secondo e lo slovacco Peter Sagan (Bora Hansgrohe), terzo. Il francese Arnaud Demare è giunto quarto davanti al connazionale Christophe Laporte. La maglia gialla resta sulle spalle del belga Greg Van Avermaet (Bmc). Domani in programma l’ottava tappa, la Dreux-Amiens Metropole, di 181 chilometri. 

