Tour de France, Groenewegen vince settima tappa  

L’olandese Dylan Groenewegen si è imposto allo sprint nella 7a tappa del Tour de France, da Fougeres a Chartres di 231 chilometri. Il corridore olandese sul traguardo ha preceduto il colombiano Fernando Gaviria (Quick Step Floors), secondo e lo slovacco Peter Sagan (Bora Hansgrohe), terzo. Il francese Arnaud Demare è giunto quarto davanti al connazionale Christophe Laporte. La maglia gialla resta sulle spalle del belga Greg Van Avermaet (Bmc). Domani in programma l’ottava tappa, la Dreux-Amiens Metropole, di 181 chilometri.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.