Scores of Pakistanis picked up off Sicily, two ‘people traffickers’ held  

A Georgian and a Latvian accused of people trafficking were arrested after Italian tax police intercepted their yacht off Sicily and 69 Pakistanis travelling aboard the boat were handed over to police on Friday.

An Italian tax police vessel intercepted the Turkish-flagged 14-metre yacht some two miles off the eastern coastal city of Siracusa and found the Pakistanis stowed away below deck, officer said.

The yacht was escorted by the Italian tax police boat to the nearby port of Augusta, where the migrants were handed over to police. They said they had set sail five days ago from Istanbul.

