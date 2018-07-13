Sperlonga, 4 indagati per la morte di Sara  

Quattro persone sono indagate nell’inchiesta sulla morte di Sara Francesca Basso, la ragazzina di 13 anni che mercoledì scorso è rimasta sott’acqua, risucchiata da un bocchettone di aspirazione nella piscina di un hotel a Sperlonga. La piscina è stata sottoposta a sequestro ed è atteso oggi nel primo pomeriggio il conferimento dell’incarico per eseguire l’autopsia. L’esame autoptico potrebbe dunque tenersi tra oggi e domani e servirà a fare luce sulle cause del decesso e a chiarire se la 13enne sia stata o meno colta da un malore. Sul caso indagano i carabinieri. 

