Conte lascia il Chelsea, è ufficiale  

Antonio Conte non è più l’allenatore del Chelsea. Ad ufficializzare la separazione dopo due anni è stato il club inglese con una nota sul proprio sito. “Durante il periodo di Antonio nel club, abbiamo vinto il nostro sesto campionato e l’ottava Fa Cup. Nella stagione vincente del titolo, il club ha stabilito il record di 30 vittorie in una stagione da 38 partite della Premier League, oltre a un record del club di 13 vittorie consecutive in campionato. Auguriamo ad Antonio un successo nella sua futura carriera”, scrivono i Blues, che a breve potrebbero ufficializzare anche l’arrivo in panchina di Maurizio Sarri.  

