Ragusa, Castello di Donnafugata infestato dalle zecche chiude i cancelli

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
9


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

ll parco del Castello di Donnafugata, nel Ragusano, location privilegiata di diversi film a cominciare dalla fiction tv del Commissario Montalbano, chiuso per allarme zecche. E’ stata accertata la presenza di questi parassiti all’interno del giardino di pertinenza del castello e il sindaco di Ragusa ha disposto la chiusura del parco per avviare la disinfestazione. Gli interni del vecchio maniero saranno regolarmente fruibili per la visita del parco, la cui riapertura è prevista per martedì 17

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.