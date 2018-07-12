Ragusa, Castello di Donnafugata infestato dalle zecche chiude i cancelli

ll parco del Castello di Donnafugata, nel Ragusano, location privilegiata di diversi film a cominciare dalla fiction tv del Commissario Montalbano, chiuso per allarme zecche. E’ stata accertata la presenza di questi parassiti all’interno del giardino di pertinenza del castello e il sindaco di Ragusa ha disposto la chiusura del parco per avviare la disinfestazione. Gli interni del vecchio maniero saranno regolarmente fruibili per la visita del parco, la cui riapertura è prevista per martedì 17
