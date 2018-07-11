Xtractor, raid sudafricano in trattore  

Quarantanove giorni dopo la partenza il 3 aprile da Cape Town, la spedizione di Xtractor è riuscita nell’impresa di girare in lungo e in largo il Sudafrica in sella a quattro trattori McCormick Serie X8 ed X7 gommati BKT Tires, alla scoperta della natura più selvaggia e per portare un messaggio di amicizia e umanità. Grazie alla collaborazione con Amref infatti, Xtractor, è riuscita a realizzare due progetti umanitari che si era prefissata: arare un grande campo per la comunità di Ephraim Mogale, dove Amref è presente con un ambulatorio mamma-bambino e spianare un terreno nel sobborgo di Sebokeng, nella cintura periferica di Johannesburg, per dare agli oltre mille studenti del complesso scolastico di Khutlo Tharo un campo da calcio dove giocare e fare attività fisica. 

