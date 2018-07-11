Iceberg mastodontico si stacca dal ghiacciaio  

Un gigantesco iceberg di oltre sei chilometri d’ampiezza si è staccato da un ghiacciaio in Groenlandia. Il video del distacco è stato ripreso da un team di scienziati della New York University. Il fenomeno, chiamato “calving”, è una delle cause che sta dietro al progressivo aumento dei livelli dell’acqua. “L’aumento globale del mare è innegabile e consequenziale”, afferma Daivid Holland, professore al Nyu Courant Institute of Mathematics che ha guidato il team di ricercatore. In 90 secondi la clip immortala l’attimo preciso in cui l’iceberg di spacca in due. E’ lungo come un terzo di Manhattan. (Video courtesy, New York University: Denise Holland, Logistics Coordinator/NYU’s Environmental Fluid Dynamics).
