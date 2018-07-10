Pensionato di Floridia assalito dalle vespe, muore per choc anafilattico

Un uomo di 82 anni di Floridia è morto. assalito dalle vespe. Quest’uktime avevano nidificato nel suo fondo agricolo.

L’anziano è stato punto in più parti del corpo e ha subito uno shock anafilattico.

