Savona: “Uscita da euro? Teniamoci pronti”  

“Mi dicono, tu vuoi uscire dall’euro? Badate che potremmo trovarci in situazioni in cui sono altri a decidere. La mia posizione è di essere pronti a ogni evenienza”. Lo ha detto il ministro Paolo Savona rispondendo alla domande nel corso dell’audizione in commissione Affari Ue al Senato. “Una delle mie case, Banca d’Italia, mi ha insegnato a essere pronti non ad affrontare la normalità ma il cigno nero, lo choc straordinario, che bisogna essere pronti ad affrontare”.
