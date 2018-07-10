In Sardegna il Palio degli asinelli riporta a tradizioni antiche  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
4
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Il 13 e il 14 luglio la cittadina sarda di Ollolai, in provincia di Nuoro, si anima con il Palio degli Asinelli. Una piccola Siena che unisce l’agonismo della gara, con un tifo da stadio per il proprio asinello preferito, a tradizioni culturali ed enogastronomiche, che riportano ad antichi riti e sapori ormai sempre più rari. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.