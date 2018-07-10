In Sardegna il Palio degli asinelli riporta a tradizioni antiche  

Il 13 e il 14 luglio la cittadina sarda di Ollolai, in provincia di Nuoro, si anima con il Palio degli Asinelli. Una piccola Siena che unisce l’agonismo della gara, con un tifo da stadio per il proprio asinello preferito, a tradizioni culturali ed enogastronomiche, che riportano ad antichi riti e sapori ormai sempre più rari.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.