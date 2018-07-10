Miccichè: “Magari la Lega avesse il 10% in Sicilia. Nell’Isola nessuna voglia di Nord”

“La Lega mi preoccupa? Magari la Lega avesse il 10% in Sicilia, non perderemmo piu’ una elezione”. Cosi’ il presidente dell’Ars, Gianfranco Micciche’, coordinatore di Forza Italia in Sicilia, durante la conferenza stampa del suo partito per illustrare i prossimi programmi degli “azzurri”. “Sarei solo felice se la Lega crescesse, ma non e’ cosi’, alle comunali – ha aggiunto – mi pare che non sia emersa questa grande voglia di Nord in Sicilia, di sparare agli immigrati, di censire i neri, di non fare i vaccini, ci sono temi che in Sicilia non funzionano rispetto ai programmi che ha il governo giallo-verde”. (ITALPRESS)
