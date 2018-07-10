Berlusconi ai funerali di Carlo Vanzina  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Silvio Berlusconi, seguito dal Cavaliere del lavoro Giuseppe Marra, entra nella Basilica di Santa Maria degli Angeli a Roma per il funerale di Carlo Vanzina. 

