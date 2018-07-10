Incidente per Clooney in Sardegna  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Incidente per George Clooney questa mattina in Sardegna. Il divo hollywoodiano è al pronto soccorso di Olbia. Impegnato in Gallura per le riprese della serie tv ‘Catch 22’, che lo vede dietro la macchina da presa in veste di regista, Clooney era appena uscito dall’hotel in cui alloggia a Loiri Porto San Paolo quando, come si legge sul sito dell’Unione Sarda, a bordo del suo scooter si è scontrato con un’auto. Subito soccorso, è stato trasportato con un’ambulanza del 118 al pronto soccorso, dove si trova in osservazione. Le sue condizioni non sarebbero gravi. 

