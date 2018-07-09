Tour de France, cronosquadre a Bmc  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Il Bmc Racing Team ha vinto la terza tappa del Tour de France, la cronosquadre di Cholet, 35.5 chilometri, imponendosi col tempo di 38’46” davanti al team Sky, +0”04, e alla Quick-Step Floors, +0”07. Il belga Van Avermaet è la nuova maglia gialla. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.