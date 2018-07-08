Scossa di terremoto registrata nelle isole Eolie, lieve entità

Una scossa di magnitudo 2.5 e’ stata registrata alle Isole Eolie (Messina) alle 21.38. Lo riferisce Ingv. Nei giorni scorsi ci sono state altre scosse, l’ultima a Polizzi Generosa. L’ex sindaco di Caltavuturo, Domenico Giannopolo, ha posto l’attenzione sulla frequenza degli eventi ed ha suggerito cautela e un monitoraggio costante nelle aree più a rischio.
