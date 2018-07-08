Naro, rumeno ammazzato con la zappa durante una lite

Omicidio a Naro, nell’Agrigentino. Morto il 37enne rumeno Constantin Pinau. L’uomo e’ stato colpito alla testa con una zappa al culmine di una lite. Soccorso e trasportato in ospedale non ce l’ha fatta. I carabinieri hanno fermato tre persone. (ITALPRESS).

