Renzi ai suoi avversari interni: “Combattete il Matteo sbagliato”

“Ringrazio tutti quelli che – avendo  ascoltato davvero il mio intervento di ieri (per chi è interessato è  nel post precedente) – hanno fatto commenti, critiche e proposte. Il  dialogo e il confronto arricchiscono, sempre. Mi spiace per chi dentro il Pd insiste a polemizzare sempre e comunque con me. Io però non  intendo rispondere a nessuna polemica, solo politica: pronto a  confrontarmi con tutti, su tutto, dall’Europa e l’immigrazione fino ai vitalizi o ai voucher. Prima o poi sarà chiaro anche a quelli che  insistono con le divisioni interne e le lotte fratricide che stanno  attaccando il Matteo sbagliato”. E’ quanto scrive in un post su  Facebook Matteo Renzi, che aggiunge: “nel frattempo un abbraccio e  buona domenica a tutti”.        (Red/AdnKronos)

