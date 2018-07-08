Renzi ai suoi avversari interni: “Combattete il Matteo sbagliato”

“Ringrazio tutti quelli che – avendo ascoltato davvero il mio intervento di ieri (per chi è interessato è nel post precedente) – hanno fatto commenti, critiche e proposte. Il dialogo e il confronto arricchiscono, sempre. Mi spiace per chi dentro il Pd insiste a polemizzare sempre e comunque con me. Io però non intendo rispondere a nessuna polemica, solo politica: pronto a confrontarmi con tutti, su tutto, dall’Europa e l’immigrazione fino ai vitalizi o ai voucher. Prima o poi sarà chiaro anche a quelli che insistono con le divisioni interne e le lotte fratricide che stanno attaccando il Matteo sbagliato”. E’ quanto scrive in un post su Facebook Matteo Renzi, che aggiunge: “nel frattempo un abbraccio e buona domenica a tutti”. (Red/AdnKronos)
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.