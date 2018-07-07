Batterio Listeria in vegetali surgelati, Ministra Grillo: “Massima attenzione”

“Sto seguendo con la massima attenzione la vicenda del batterio Listeria. I miei uffici hanno subito predisposto tutti i controlli e le misure necessarie “. Cosi’ il ministro della Salute Giulia Grillo, rassicura sul pronto intervento attuato dal ministero in questa vicenda. I ritiri fanno seguito a una segnalazione di allerta europea proveniente dall’ Ungheria, relativa alla presenza di Listeria monocytogenes in vegetali surgelati. La Listeria e’ resistente alle basse temperature e provoca tossinfezioni alimentari. Comunque viene inattivato con la cottura. Al momento non risultano focolai di infezione in Italia ed il ritiro dei prodotti sono effettuati in via precauzionale. (ITALPRESS)
