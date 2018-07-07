Tour de France, Gaviria vince prima tappa  

Successo in volata del colombiano Fernando Gaviria nella prima tappa dell’edizione numero 105 del Tour de France. Una vittoria in volata a Noirmoutier-en-l’Île davanti a Sagan e Kittel. Il colombiano si veste di giallo per la prima volta in carriera mentre Froome perde 50 secondi per una caduta che ha spezzato il gruppo a 5 chilometri dal traguardo. Attardati anche Porte, Adam Yates e Bernal, così come Nairo Quintana, attardato per un problema meccanico. Bene Nibali, che chiude undicesimo appena fuori dalla top ten.
