Incendio a Cinecittà, bruciate scenografie  

Incendio nella notte negli studi cinematografici di Cinecittà, in via Vincenzo L’amaro, a Roma. A quanto si è appreso, nella zona scenografie sarebbe andata in fiamme parte dei rivestimenti e delle strutture. Sul posto immediatamente sei squadre dei vigili del fuoco del comando di Roma con ausilio di autobotti. Non ci sarebbero feriti.
