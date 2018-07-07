Incendio a Cinecittà, bruciate scenografie  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Incendio nella notte negli studi cinematografici di Cinecittà, in via Vincenzo L’amaro, a Roma. A quanto si è appreso, nella zona scenografie sarebbe andata in fiamme parte dei rivestimenti e delle strutture. Sul posto immediatamente sei squadre dei vigili del fuoco del comando di Roma con ausilio di autobotti. Non ci sarebbero feriti. 

