Mattarella vedrà Salvini lunedì 

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Il Presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella, riceverà il vice presidente e ministro dell’Interno, Matteo Salvini, lunedì prossimo alle ore 12.00. Sono, ovviamente, escluse dall’oggetto del colloquio valutazioni o considerazioni su decisioni della magistratura. E’ quanto afferma una nota dell’Ufficio Stampa del Quirinale. 

