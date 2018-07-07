Canicattì, incendio in una comunità alloggio per minori

Un incendio ha distrutto i mobili di una stanza di una comunita’ alloggio per minori. E’ accaduto nel centro di Canicatti’, in provincia di Agrigento. Sul posto, una volta scattato l’allarme, si sono precipitati i carabinieri che hanno avviato le indagini. Il fuoco e’ divampato all’interno di una stanza, utilizzata da un minore ospite. Le fiamme hanno distrutto il letto, il fumo ha annerito le pareti della stessa stanza e dei corridoi. Non si sono registrati feriti. (ITALPRESS).
