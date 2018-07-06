Imperversano le fake news, smentita “scissione clamorosa nel PD”

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

“Questa notizia è completamente falsa,  inventata. Nel modo più assoluto”. Lo scrive Marco Agnoletti,  portavoce di Matteo Renzi, su Twitter, riferendosi a quanto scritto da una testata on line secondo cui “Pd Renzi lascia. Renzi e i renziani  se ne vanno. Scissione clamorosa nel Pd”.        (Pol/AdnKronos)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.