Agrigento, scompare, lo ritrovano, fugge di nuovo. Chi l’ha…rivisto?

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Roberto Stagnitto, il trentaquattrenne agrigentino ritrovato ieri mattina a Roma dalla polizia dopo essere scomparso nel nulla per sei giorni, e’ fuggito di nuovo. I familiari hanno lanciato un nuovo appello e diffuso su Facebook le foto, chiedendo a chiunque lo abbia visto di contattare le forze dell’ordine. (ITALPRESS).

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.