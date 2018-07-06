rinvio a giudizio di 20 funzionari Comune Palma M. accusati di assenteismo

Il gup del tribunale di Agrigento, Stefano Zammuto, ha disposto il rinvio a giudizio di venti funzionari del Comune di Palma di Montechiaro accusati di assenteismo. Il processo iniziera’ il 29 ottobre davanti ai giudici della seconda sezione penale del tribunale. L’indagine e’ stata svolta dai carabinieri che hanno posizionato una telecamera nascosta davanti al lettore dei badge, scoprendo l’abitudine diffusa di timbrare il cartellino e allontanarsi. L’inchiesta ha coinvolto altre sei persone che hanno seguito strade processuali diverse. (ITALPRESS).

